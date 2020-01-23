Basketball HOF to Auction Enshrinement Plaques of Michael Jordan, Shaq, More

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 24, 2020

FILE - Former Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards guard Michael Jordan smiles as he delivers his address during his enshrinement ceremony into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., in this Sept. 11, 2009 file photo. Jordan has struck a deal to buy controlling interest of the Charlotte Bobcats, taking charge of the money-losing team in his home state.Traci Blunt, a spokeswoman for owner Bob Johnson, told The Associated Press that Jordan was able to put together an ownership group late Friday Feb. 26, 2010 to buy the team he has been a part-owner of since 2006. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)
Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is auctioning off some of the enshrinement plaques that adorn the Hall's ceiling, including those of Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Julius Erving.

The news came via the Associated Press, who reported that the plaques are "being replaced as part of a $30 million renovation because the dome ran out of room for additional inductees with the class of 2018."

The black-and-white plaques are 25 inches by 28 inches. Other players whose plaques will be auctioned included Patrick Ewing, Isiah Thomas and Jerry West.

Hall of Fame members will be displayed digitally in a different part of the museum after the renovations.

Per the Hall's official website, the museum will be closed from Feb. 3 through March 24 while the Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams undergoes changes.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was established in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1959. Seven members were inducted that year, including the inventor of basketball, Dr. James Naismith.

Per Basketball-Reference, there have been 407 inductees into the Hall through the class of 2019.

