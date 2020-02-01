Trae Young Ruled Out of Hawks vs. Mavericks After Suffering Ankle Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks announced point guard Trae Young was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with a right ankle sprain.

Young, a second-year pro out of Oklahoma, is averaging 29.4 points on 44.6 percent shooting (37.0 percent from three-point range) and 9.2 assists per game.

The 21-year-old offers an exciting glimpse into a potentially brighter future for the Hawks, who are mired near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The rebuilding team is based on a core that features first-round draft picks in their early 20s who are engaging in a trial by fire.

Young has been sensational for the Hawks, however, proving capable of exploding for 40-plus points on any night. His handles and limitless range are his calling cards.

Expect Jeff Teague to take Young's place in the starting lineup if the latter misses more time. The Hawks landed the 31-year-old veteran, who started his career in Atlanta, from the Minnesota Timberwolves in January.

Hawks big man John Collins should expect to fill much of the massive usage gap. Collins notably scored 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting with Young out against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 22.