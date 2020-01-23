NBA All-Star Game 2020 Rosters: Captains and Starters Revealed for Draft Format

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as the NBA's All-Star Game captains for the second straight season.

The two captains and the entire 10-starter pool were announced on TNT's NBA Tip-Off on Thursday prior to the Lakers' nationally televised road game against the Brooklyn Nets.

A handful of NBA MVP candidates highlighted the starter pool, including second-year Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic and the NBA's leading scorer in Rockets guard James Harden.

Here's a look at the captains and starter pool alongside a few refreshers on the league's All-Star format from the voting process to the draft.

Captains



Los Angeles Lakers G/F LeBron James

Milwaukee Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo

Starters

Dallas Mavericks G Luka Doncic

Houston Rockets G James Harden

Los Angeles Lakers F Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Clippers F Kawhi Leonard

Atlanta Hawks G Trae Young

Boston Celtics G Kemba Walker

Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors F Pascal Siakam

All-Star Game Format

The NBA All-Star Game swapped its old Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format in 2018 for a pickup-style competition in which two captains choose their teams from a pre-selected pool of players.

Captain and Starter Choices

The leading All-Star Game vote-getters in each conference are automatically chosen as captains. James and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry were the inaugural captains in 2018.

The other starters are picked from three sources with the following levels of impact: fan vote (50 percent), current players' selections (25 percent) and basketball media representatives (25 percent).

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shared the voting results:

Overall, the 10 starters must consist of two guards and three frontcourt players per conference.

Reserves

The league's 30 NBA head coaches are tasked with picking seven reserves from their respective conferences. Those players must consist of two guards, three frontcourt players and two wild-card picks from either position group. The coaches cannot vote for their own players.



NBA Commissioner Adam Silver hand-picks any All-Star Game replacements and can also add special additions, like Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki and Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade last season, who were selected by the commissioner in their final seasons following stellar careers.

The Draft Format

The overall vote leader (James, in this case) chooses first, and then the two captains alternate picks through the starter round.

Then the second-leading vote-getter (Antetokounmpo) kicks off the reserves round, which also features an alternating selection process.

No restrictions exist on how many (or few) players captains can select from a position group or conference.

What's Next?

The reserves will be announced on the Thursday, Jan. 30, edition of NBA Tip-Off. The draft is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, also on TNT.

The game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16, in Chicago's United Center at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.