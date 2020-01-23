Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Consoled 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo After ACL Injury

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes will battle in the Super Bowl next Sunday, but the two shared a nice moment a year ago when Garoppolo was at his lowest.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2018 season in a road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After the game, Mahomes came to the 49ers locker room to offer support to his injured opponent.

"For him to do something as simple as that, it went a long way," Garoppolo said Thursday, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

The game was just the fourth of Mahomes' career as he began a breakout second season in the NFL. He totaled 314 passing yards and three touchdowns in a win, continuing what became an MVP campaign for the Chiefs superstar.

Meanwhile, it was a long year for Garoppolo, who missed the entire season while the 49ers struggled to a 4-12 record.

He returned for the start of 2019, however, leading San Fransisco to a 13-3 regular-season record while producing a 102.0 quarterback rating in his first full season as a starter. Though he hasn't been asked to do much in the playoffs, he still has his team in the Super Bowl just one year after being one of the worst in the NFL.

The 28-year-old will now get a chance to finish the head-to-head battle against Mahomes that was started in September of 2018.