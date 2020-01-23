Hawks' Chandler Parsons to Rehab Injuries in California After Car Crash

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2020

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 22: Chandler Parsons #31 of the Atlanta Hawks drives to the basket against the Detroit Pistons on November 22, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons is set to rehab in California while receiving treatment for "symptoms of whiplash and a cervical disc injury," according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN. 

He is reportedly still in the first stage of the NBA's concussion protocol and has not progressed to conditioning or other strenuous activity.

Parsons suffered potentially career-ending injuries in a car crash last week, with the other driver arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The law firm Morgan & Morgan stated the player "suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum," via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Parsons was acquired by the Hawks last offseason in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies. He appeared in just five games before the injury, averaging just 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

The 31-year-old has not played in more than 40 games in any of the past three seasons since signing a four-year, $94 million deal with Memphis.

Most of the missed time has been due to knee injuries, but the latest car crash has created more physical issues and an indefinite timeline for his return to the court. 

Related

    Giannis: I Supported Arsenal as a Kid

    MVP spoke ahead of NBA Paris Game

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis: I Supported Arsenal as a Kid

    via TalkBasket.net

    Knicks Brass: Playoffs or Bust

    NYK front office told players before the season they were a playoff team and anything less 'was a disappointment' (SNY)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knicks Brass: Playoffs or Bust

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion Says It Was 'Tough' and 'Sickening' to Get Pulled

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zion Says It Was 'Tough' and 'Sickening' to Get Pulled

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 15 Prospects for the 2021 Draft Class 📝

    @Jonwass reveals his new rankings after the Hoophall Classic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top 15 Prospects for the 2021 Draft Class 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report