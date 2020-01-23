Mavericks Trade Rumors: Dallas Wants Frontcourt Help After Dwight Powell Injury

Glenn James/Getty Images

Dwight Powell's ruptured Achilles has the Dallas Mavericks increasing their efforts to boost their roster before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Mavs were already looking at the market for wing help and are exploring different options to help their frontcourt depth.

Stein noted the Mavericks are looking at trades or potential signings, though it's unclear if that means current free agents or potential buyout options after the trade deadline.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Dallas has "touched base" with Joakim Noah to provide depth at center after losing Powell for the rest of this season.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported the Mavs are among the teams that have shown interest in Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari, but he added they "may not have enough assets" to get the 12-year veteran in a potential trade.

Dallas' roster is very top-heavy, with Luka Doncic emerging as a potential MVP candidate in his second season. Kristaps Porzingis, who recently missed 10 straight games with soreness in his right knee, is in the first year of a five-year, $158.2 million deal he signed in July.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has emerged as a solid role player, shooting a career-high 39.2 percent from three-point range. Seth Curry is valuable off the bench thanks to his shooting ability (39.5 three-point percentage).

The Mavs have been a pleasant surprise this season, which may have advanced their desire to go all-in for a playoff berth. Their 27-16 record ranks fifth in the Western Conference, just 3.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the No. 2 seed.