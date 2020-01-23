Chris Jericho Boat Cruise Episode Gives AEW Dynamite Ratings Win over WWE NXT

Credit: WWE.com

AEW Dynamite narrowly bested WWE NXT in the Wednesday night ratings battle for the fourth straight week.

According to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez, Dynamite averaged 871,000 viewers compared to 769,000 viewers for NXT.

AEW took a break during Christmas week, allowing NXT to run unopposed on Christmas Day. Dynamite then had an advantage on New Year's Day since NXT aired a pre-taped awards show to open 2020.

With things returning to normal Jan. 8, Dynamite outdrew NXT 947,000 to 721,000 and then had a nearly identical win (940,000 to 700,000) for Jan. 15.

AEW capped off its two-week Bash at the Beach event Wednesday aboard the Norwegian Pearl during Chris Jericho's wrestling-themed cruise.

Kenny Omega and Adam Page opened the show by beating SCU for the AEW tag team titles. All may not be right within The Elite, though, after Page shaded The Young Bucks a bit by mentioning how he and Omega were crowned tag champions before them.

Despite his eye injury, Jon Moxley became the No. 1 contender for the AEW championship when he defeated Pac in the main event. Moxley will challenge Chris Jericho for the belt at Revolution on Feb. 29 in Chicago.

Elsewhere on the show, AEW included a nod to WCW's "Spring Break-Out" editions of Nitro when Matt and Nick Jackson threw MFJ into a pool on the ship's deck.

On NXT, Keith Lee toppled Roderick Strong to claim the North American championship, leaving Undisputed Era to bask in his glory.

The program also set up the finals for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Imperium distracted Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish long enough for Zack Gibson and James Drake to spring an upset. In the other semifinal, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne prevailed over Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. The BroserWeights will face off with Grizzled Young Veterans on the Jan. 29 edition of NXT.

Although neither faction is still in the Dusty Rhodes Classic, a highly anticipated battle between Imperium and Undisputed Era looms on the horizon Saturday at Worlds Collide.