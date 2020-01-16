AEW Dynamite Secures Overwhelming Victory over WWE NXT in Ratings Battle

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

After winning the viewership battle last week when both shows went live for the first time since the week before Christmas, AEW Dynamite beat out WWE NXT again this week.

After garnering 947,000 viewers to NXT's 721,000 last week, Dynamite largely stayed at the same level with an average of 940,000 viewers during Wednesday's two-hour show. Meanwhile, NXT saw a slight drop to 700,000 viewers.

NXT beat out Dynamite 795,000 to 683,000 in terms of viewership on the final Wednesday before Christmas. After that, NXT won on Christmas by virtue of Dynamite not airing a show, and Dynamite triumphed on New Year's Day with a live show against NXT's pre-taped awards show.

On Wednesday, Dynamite featured a Bash at the Beach theme in Miami, Florida, complete with sand, surfboards and a lifeguard. There were also two matches to determine who will compete in next week's bout to crown the No. 1 contender for Chris Jericho's AEW World Championship.

Jon Moxley beat Sammy Guevara and Pac beat Darby Allin, meaning Moxley and Pac will clash for the chance to challenge Jericho.

Moxley seems likely to win the match since he is embroiled in a bitter feud with Jericho and The Inner Circle. Their rivalry reached another level Wednesday, as Jericho poked Moxley in the eye with a metal spike from his jacket.

Other key moments included Kenny Omega and Adam "Hangman" Page beating Santana and Ortiz, The Young Bucks and Best Friends to become No. 1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships, plus MJF, The Butcher and The Blade beating DDP, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall in a six-man tag team match, and Cody accepting MJF's stipulations to earn a match against him.

NXT was headlined by a women's battle royal to determine who will face Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Portland. The battle royal came down to Bianca Belair and Io Shirai, and it was Belair who prevailed.

It was also an Undisputed Era-heavy show, as the quartet for champions attacked Keith Lee and also battled with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Lee got the upper hand later by pouncing Roderick Strong through a shrub ahead of their clash for the North American Championship next week.

The brief reunion between Ciampa and Gargano led to the announcement of DIY vs. Mustache Mountain at Worlds Collide as well.

Additionally, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne beat Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster to advance to the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and The Grizzled Young Veterans upset Kushida and the debuting Alex Shelley to advance as well.

Both AEW and NXT are shaping up to have strong shows next week with Moxley facing Pac for the No. 1 contendership on Dynamite and Lee facing Strong for the North American title on NXT.

