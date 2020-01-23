Danilo Gallinari Trade Rumors: 76ers, Mavs Among Playoff Teams Eyeing Thunder F

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 22: Danilo Gallinari #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic on January 22, 2020 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
Fernando Medina/Getty Images

As he's enjoying a productive season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Danilo Gallinari is garnering interest throughout the NBA as the Feb. 6 trade deadline nears.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams with postseason ambitions that have Gallinari on their radar.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

