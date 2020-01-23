Danilo Gallinari Trade Rumors: 76ers, Mavs Among Playoff Teams Eyeing Thunder F

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

As he's enjoying a productive season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Danilo Gallinari is garnering interest throughout the NBA as the Feb. 6 trade deadline nears.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams with postseason ambitions that have Gallinari on their radar.

