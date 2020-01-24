Valencia vs. Barcelona: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Quique Setien faces his toughest test since replacing Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona manager on Saturday when he takes his team to the Mestalla Stadium to face Valencia.

The Spanish champions have beaten Granada in La Liga and UD Ibiza in the Copa del Rey in their first two games under Setien and will be aiming to make it a hat-trick of wins against Los Che.

Valencia are down in seventh place in La Liga and were hammered 4-1 by strugglers Real Mallorca in their last La Liga fixture.

Date: Saturday, January 25

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)



Odds (courtesy via Caesars): Valencia 19-5, Draw 17-5, Barcelona 63-100

Match Preview

Setien's impact at Barcelona has already been felt in his first two games. They have dominated possession in wins over Granada and Ibiza but have lacked a cutting edge in attack.

AS noted how they struggled to create chances against the Segunda Division B side in the Copa del Rey:

Setien rested Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi for that fixture, but the trio are expected to return to his starting XI at the Mestalla.

Barcelona remain without injured attackers Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez but do have Antoine Griezmann in good form.

The France international heads into the match fresh from netting a double against Ibiza on Wednesday to take his tally to the season to 11 for Barca:

There is likely to be much scrutiny of Valencia striker Rodrigo ahead of Saturday's game. He has been linked with a move to Barcelona in January to fill in for the injured Suarez.

The 28-year-old is a key player for Valencia and has made 17 league appearances for the club this season. He has been sidelined with a knee injury in recent weeks has but has returned to training ahead of the game, per Marca.

Top scorer Maxi Gomez, who has seven goals in 17 outings this season, should start in attack, but Valencia will have to cope without influential captain Dani Parejo due to suspension:

Parejo will be a big miss for the hosts, who have not beaten Barca at home in the league since 2007, and his absence will increase the visitors' chances of taking all three points.