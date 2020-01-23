Cowboys VP McClay Talks Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper Contracts Before Free Agency

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2020

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys stand on the field in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay acknowledged the difficulty the team will have retaining its best players, most notably Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

"We expect Dak to be our quarterback," McClay said Wednesday, per USA Today's Jori Epstein. "If the owner/GM says we're going to get it done, he signs the checks. So we'll get that done."

He went on to explain the issues presented by the NFL's salary cap: "It's going to be a tough deal. It's the NFL. You have your quarterback you have to pay, you have a receiver, you have good players. And when you have good players, you have to figure out how to pay them or how to survive."

Epstein added the general belief is the Cowboys will re-sign Prescott and Cooper this offseason.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

