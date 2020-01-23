Karl-Anthony Towns 'As Untouchable as They Come' in Trades, Says Wolves' Rosas

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said Wednesday star center Karl-Anthony Towns is "as untouchable as they come" ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline Feb. 6.

Rosas told ESPN's Eric Woodyard the Wolves have been "aggressive" seeking out potential deals, but he doesn't foresee a scenario where that includes moving Towns.

"He's the best player on our team, and he's the guy we're building around," Rosas said. "Everything we do is to help him become the best player and to help us become the best team we can be. He's a special talent that we're going to do anything possible to help him achieve his highest potential."

Towns has been the focus of trade speculation since late December, when Ethan Strauss of The Athletic reported multiple NBA executives suggested he's "unhappy in Minnesota."

The 24-year-old University of Kentucky product downplayed the rumors in postgame comments following his return to the Minnesota lineup last week from a knee injury:

"I think you've been around me long enough to know I don't go for all the … . I just do my job, go home, and I know what the real story is. There's a reason those stories are made, because people need to sell papers, sell links and clicks, whatever the case may be. I'm here to be a Minnesota Timberwolf. Very fortunate I have a head coach like [Ryan Saunders], a president and friend like [Rosas]. I'm not worried about all that nonsense.

"Whatever we have to deal with in-house, we'll deal with in-house, but this ain't the circus like it used to be. This is something that's going to be done as a family. If we have a problem or anything, we'll deal with it internally. We won't have any external forces here adding anything."

Towns is in the first season of a five-year, $158.3 million contract (could be up to $190 million) that links him to the organization through 2023-24. He's also the franchise's most valuable asset with two straight All-Star selections, an All-NBA Third Team nod and Rookie of the Year honors already on his resume.

He's remained highly productive when healthy this season, averaging 26.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 51.3 percent from the field, including 40.9 percent on threes. He ranks fifth among all NBA players in Player Efficiency Rating, per ESPN.

The New Jersey native has only played 27 of the team's 44 games, however, which is a major reason why Minnesota continues to lag near the bottom of the standings at 15-29.

A blockbuster trade involving Towns would bring the Wolves a wealth of assets, but the NBA is a star-driven league, and he's one of the truly elite players when healthy. Moving him would leave a void there's no guarantee the team would be able to fill.

Trying to build around him remains the more promising path, even though the process has taken longer than fans probably expected when the franchise selected the center with the first overall pick in 2015.