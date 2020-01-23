Chris Wilder Rules out Dean Henderson Move: 'His Future Is at Manchester United'

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has said he doesn't think the club will be able to sign Dean Henderson from Manchester United on a permanent basis.

The goalkeeper has been one of the standout players for the Blades this season, as they sit in eighth position in the Premier League following their promotion last season.

The form of Henderson has prompted some questions over his long-term future, with this his second season on loan with the Sheffield club. Amid speculation the Blades will try to acquire him outright, Wilder said that type of deal isn't one they will be able to do, per Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News:

"It won't be on a permanent basis, definitely not. His future is at Manchester United, no doubt. If the opportunity came about that figure would be huge. If the opportunity comes about that we could get him back on loan next season we'd be all over that.

"... He wants to play first team football. Maybe I shouldn't be saying this, but I'm not so sure he'll play back-up to anybody because it's just the character of the boy.

"Maybe he'll come out and say it. If there's a decision for Manchester United for him to come out to us for another year. We'd gladly take that. We've already started talking with them, but he's their player and that decision will be made on behalf of Manchester United and their player, but he's been outstanding for us."

Henderson produced one of his best performances of the season on Tuesday in a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City. The 'keeper made a number of excellent saves, including this penalty stop from Gabriel Jesus:

His record stopping penalties is exceptional:

Henderson came through the United academy and has clearly benefitted from his time on loan. Now he finds himself in an interesting position in regards to his long-term future.

David De Gea is the first-choice goalkeeper with the Red Devils and has long been regarded as one of the best in the world. However, the Spaniard hasn't been as consistent over the last couple of campaigns.

James Robson of the Evening Standard thinks the England youth international should be in contention at Old Trafford:

Rich Fay of the Manchester Evening News thinks United should put stipulations in place if they do decide to sell in the summer:

De Gea signed a new contract in September and given the lucrative salary he's earning, it would be a big decision by the United manager to replace him with a youngster like Henderson.

Sheffield United appear happy to help Henderson's development for the time being, and at this point it feels as though another season on loan at Bramall Lane would suit all parties.