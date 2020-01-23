Top Reactions to Zion Williamson's Epic NBA Debut with Pelicans

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IJanuary 23, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson warms up before an NBA basketball game San Antonio Spurs in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. It is the first overall draft pick's regular season NBA debut after being injured since preseason. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The NBA has been waiting for 2019 No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson to make his regular-season debut.

The 19-year-old New Orleans Pelicans forward made the wait worthwhile Wednesday night. 

New Orleans fell 121-117 to the visiting San Antonio Spurs, but Williamson didn't go down without a fight. The Duke product scored 17 consecutive points in the fourth quarter, including four three-pointers, and finished tied with forward Brandon Ingram for a team-high 22 points:

Pelicans fans at the Smoothie King Center showered Williamson with love:

And plenty of notable people flooded Twitter with their reactions, including 2019 No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant

Williamson had been recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery on Oct. 21 to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee. He finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the 17-28 Pelicans.

