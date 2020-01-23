Top Reactions to Zion Williamson's Epic NBA Debut with Pelicans

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The NBA has been waiting for 2019 No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson to make his regular-season debut.

The 19-year-old New Orleans Pelicans forward made the wait worthwhile Wednesday night.

New Orleans fell 121-117 to the visiting San Antonio Spurs, but Williamson didn't go down without a fight. The Duke product scored 17 consecutive points in the fourth quarter, including four three-pointers, and finished tied with forward Brandon Ingram for a team-high 22 points:

Pelicans fans at the Smoothie King Center showered Williamson with love:

And plenty of notable people flooded Twitter with their reactions, including 2019 No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant:

Williamson had been recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery on Oct. 21 to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee. He finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the 17-28 Pelicans.