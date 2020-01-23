Super Bowl Odds 2020: Over/Under, Box Score and Prop Picks for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIV is shaping up to be a competitive game.

That's what many of the betting lines are predicting, and for good reason. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have been two of the best teams in the NFL this year, and this will be the first time they have faced off.

A lot of attention will be on the matchup between the Chiefs offense and the 49ers defense; it will be exciting to watch Patrick Mahomes lead Kansas City against a San Francisco unit that ranked second in the NFL this season.

As is the case with the Super Bowl every year, there are a lot of opportunities for bettors to make a profit. Here's everything you need to know for Super Bowl LIV betting.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1; Over/Under 54.5 points

Over/Under Prediction

Sure, the 54.5-point line is higher than an average NFL game. But these aren't two average NFL teams.

The Chiefs scored 51 points in their divisional-round win over the Houston Texans and then scored 35 points in their AFC Championship Game victory against the Tennessee Titans. So they are likely to put some points on the board, even though they are facing a tough 49ers defense.

San Francisco has also been playing well offensively, with its rushing attack leading the team to a 37-point showing in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Even though quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo attempted only eight passes, the 49ers had no trouble scoring, as running back Raheem Mostert had four rushing touchdowns.

With these offenses both having potential to have strong showings in the Super Bowl, it should be safe to bet the over on this line. It's likely to be a competitive matchup that goes down to the wire, which could lead to the teams trading scores late in the game. Therefore, 55 total points will be attainable.

Other Prop Bets

One of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets is for the game's MVP.

Oddschecker shows that bookmakers have Mahomes as the favorite to win the award. But that would likely require the Chiefs to win the game, and that's no sure thing. Although Mahomes had success against the New England Patriots, who had the No. 1 defense, in the regular season, San Francisco's defense has momentum entering the Super Bowl.

While there are likely to be a lot of points scored in this game, and Mahomes should have a solid showing, the 49ers defense is filled with players who could come through with a decisive big play. The pick here? Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, who will produce an interception to help San Francisco secure its first Super Bowl title since the 1994 season.

However, there are also bets that will likely go in Kansas City's favor, including one on which team will score first, which is also relayed by Oddschecker.

The Chiefs are going to be motivated to get off to a better start after falling behind in each of their first two playoff games. The Texans scored 24 straight points to begin the divisional-round matchup, and then the Titans took a 10-0 lead in the AFC title game.

Even if Kansas City doesn't end up on top, it will at least have an early lead, as Mahomes will help it start better and get points on its opening drive.

The Box Score Game

Want another way to earn some winnings during the Super Bowl? The box score game is a fun tradition.

A 100-square board with 10 rows and 10 columns is randomly filled with numbers zero through nine. One of the teams will be assigned the rows, with the other on the columns (examples are available on FootballSquares.net).

The goal? Pick the last number of the score that ends each quarter and the game. For example, if the 49ers are leading the Chiefs 24-21 at the end of the third quarter, the winning numbers for that quarter would be four for San Francisco and one for Kansas City.

The quarter prizes are typically smaller, while the grand prize goes to the final score.

If you need some help for which numbers to try to get for this game, here's a prediction.

In a close, back-and-forth game, the 49ers will make a final stop to hold off the Chiefs and win 31-27. So the advice would be trying to get one for San Francisco and seven for Kansas City in the box score game.