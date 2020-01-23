Watch Zion Williamson's 4th-Quarter Dominance vs. Spurs in NBA Debut

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Get used to hearing this: Zion Williamson dominated.

The New Orleans Pelicans' 2019 No. 1 overall pick bucketed 17 fourth-quarter points, including four three-pointers, in his NBA regular-season debut against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. The Spurs prevailed 121-117, but Williamson made his mark:

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Williamson finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 8-of-11 shooting (4-of-4 from deep), tying forward Brandon Ingram as the team's leading scorer.

The 19-year-old Duke product started out slowly, which was to be expected in his first game since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery on Oct. 21 to repair a torn right lateral meniscus.

Williamson started, but his first career basket didn't come until early in the second quarter:

The expectation is that Williamson's fourth-quarter performance is more indicative of what the Pelicans can expect moving forward.

Even with Wednesday's loss, the 17-28 Pelicans have reason for hope. New Orleans is 11-6 since suffering through a franchise-worst 13-game losing streak. Now that Williamson is in the fold, the Pelicans could threaten for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.