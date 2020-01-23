Watch Zion Williamson's 4th-Quarter Dominance vs. Spurs in NBA Debut

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IJanuary 23, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 22: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs on January 22, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Get used to hearing this: Zion Williamson dominated.

The New Orleans Pelicans' 2019 No. 1 overall pick bucketed 17 fourth-quarter points, including four three-pointers, in his NBA regular-season debut against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. The Spurs prevailed 121-117, but Williamson made his mark:

Williamson finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 8-of-11 shooting (4-of-4 from deep), tying forward Brandon Ingram as the team's leading scorer.

The 19-year-old Duke product started out slowly, which was to be expected in his first game since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery on Oct. 21 to repair a torn right lateral meniscus.

Williamson started, but his first career basket didn't come until early in the second quarter:

The expectation is that Williamson's fourth-quarter performance is more indicative of what the Pelicans can expect moving forward.

Even with Wednesday's loss, the 17-28 Pelicans have reason for hope. New Orleans is 11-6 since suffering through a franchise-worst 13-game losing streak. Now that Williamson is in the fold, the Pelicans could threaten for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

