Zion Williamson Erupts in 4th Quarter of Debut, But Spurs Hold Off Pelicans

Welcome to the NBA, Zion Williamson.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick made his hotly anticipated regular-season debut Wednesday night for the New Orleans Pelicans against the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center, and he made it a night to remember.

The Spurs came away with a 121-117 win, but Williamson was the story of the game.

The much-hyped rookie missed the first 44 games of the season because of a torn meniscus in his right knee, depriving New Orleans of its franchise centerpiece. He was rusty for about three quarters Wednesday, and his debut appeared as though it would be a a snoozer.

Then he caught fire in the fourth, scoring 17 points in the quarter and hitting four threes to help propel a New Orleans comeback. However, he was pulled with 5:23 left in the game, as New Orleans was limiting his minutes.

Even though the Pelicans came up short, it was a memorable NBA debut.

Meanwhile, a Spurs squad (20-23) looking to claw its way back into the postseason picture picked up a big win. San Antonio moved into the eighth seed, a half-game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies (20-24). The Pelicans fell to 17-28 with the loss, putting them four games behind the Spurs in the Western Conference standings.

Notable Stats

Zion Williamson, NOP: 22 points, 8-of-11 overall, 4-of-4 from deep, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 18 minutes

LaMarcus Aldridge, SAS: 32 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks

Brandon Ingram, NOP: 22 points

DeMar DeRozan, SAS: 20 points, 5 rebounds

Lonzo Ball, NOP: 14 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds

Derrick White, SAS: 12 points, 7 assists

Zion Turned a Dud Debut Into a Night to Remember

For three quarters, Williamson looked like a player who was working his way back into game shape after a long injury layoff and who didn't have much chemistry with teammates he's barely played with at this point in his young NBA career.

The hype train surrounding his debut seemed as though it had steamrolled well past realistic expectations.

Those first three quarters weren't a total bust. He was active on the boards and regularly made the smart basketball play, kicking out to open teammates when San Antonio sent help his way. He showed an aptitude for playmaking, although he had four turnovers in the first three quarters.

But he exploded in the fourth quarter, splashing all four of his threes, attacking the basket and showing off the athleticism and explosiveness that made him the top overall pick. He was the best player on the court, scoring all 17 of his points in a three-minute span.

It took longer in his debut than expected, but Williamson more than lived up to expectations.

LaMarcus Aldridge's Big Night Fuels Spurs

Williamson will get the hype, but Aldridge was the game's best player from start to finish. Not only did he lead all scorers, but he was a force on the boards, was efficient from the field (12-of-20) and was excellent from the charity stripe (7-of-8).

Aldridge is a fascinating case study. Despite coming into the game averaging 19.1 points per game, he also holds a negative net rating. In fact, all of San Antonio's starters do this season:

Lyles: -2.3

DeRozan: -3.2

Aldridge: -3.4

Dejounte Murray: -6.2

Bryn Forbes: -6.2

It's been a bizarre phenomenon, yet somehow the Spurs are starting to make it work. Ever since an eight-game losing streak in November sent them to 5-11, the Spurs are 15-12 and have now won three in a row. It hasn't been pretty, but it's starting to come together.

Big nights like the one Aldridge posted on Wednesday help.

What's Next?

Williamson and the Pelicans will host the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, while the Spurs will host the Phoenix Suns that same night at 8:30 p.m. ET.