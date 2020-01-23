Pro Bowl 2020: AFC, NFC Rosters, TV Schedule and More for Annual Game

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

Ah, the Pro Bowl. Once an end-of-year weekend of reflection and celebration held after the Super Bowl, the annual exhibition has become more of a preamble to the big game.

Super Bowl participants are no longer a part of the Pro Bowl—for obvious reasons—and the list of alternates who make it into the game can be vast.

The Pro Bowl can still be a fun fan experience, though. While players are never going to take the game too seriously, it is a treat to see some of the best in the league on the same field at the same time. With the game now being played in Florida—it was last played in Hawaii in 2016—it has become a more accessible event for fans as well.

There is also the added bonus of seeing the league try out some potential new rule ideas, which will happen again in 2020.

Here, we'll run down all the scheduling information you'll need to know to catch the Pro Bowl, along with updated rosters and a look at what attending fans can expect over the weekend.

2020 NFL Pro Bowl

When: Sunday, January 26 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, WatchESPN

Pro Bowl Rosters

*Starters are listed in bold



*Players who will forgo the event are marked with a "*" symbol.

*Players who were named to the roster as replacements are marked with a "#" symbol

AFC Offense

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

QB: Lamar Jackson (Saints), Deshaun Watson (Texans), *Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), #Ryan Tannehill (Titans)

RB: Nick Chubb (Browns), Derrick Henry (Titans), Mark Ingram (Ravens)

FB: Patrick Ricard (Ravens)

TE: *Travis Kelce (Chiefs), Mark Andrews (Ravens), #Jack Doyle (Colts)

WR: Keenan Allen (Chargers), *DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), Jarvis Landry (Browns), *Tyreek Hill (Chiefs), Courtland Sutton (Broncos), DJ Chark Jr. (Jaguars)

OT: Ronnie Stanley (Ravens), Laremy Tunsil (Texans), *Trent Brown (Raiders), #Orlando Brown (Ravens)

OG: Marshal Yanda (Ravens), Quenton Nelson (Colts), *David DeCastro (Steelers), #Joel Bitonio (Browns)

C: *Maurkice Pouncy (Steelers), Rodney Hudson (Raiders), #Ryan Kelly (Colts)

AFC Defense

DE: *Joey Bosa (Chargers), *Frank Clark (Chiefs), Calais Campbell (Jaguars), #Melvin Ingram (Chargers), #Josh Allen (Jaguars)

DT: Cameron Heyward (Steelers), *Chris Jones (Chiefs), Geno Atkins (Bengals), #Jurrell Casey (Titans)

OLB: Von Miller (Broncos), T.J. Watt (Steelers), Matt Judon (Ravens)

ILB: Darius Leonard (Colts), *Dont'a Hightower (Patriots), #Tremaine Edmunds (Bills)

CB: Stephon Gilmore (Patriots), Tre'Davious White (Bills), *Marcus Peters (Ravens), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens), #Joe Haden (Steelers)

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Earl Thomas (Ravens)

SS: Jamal Adams (Jets)





AFC Special Teams

K: Justin Tucker (Ravens)



LS: Morgan Cox (Ravens)

P: Brett Kern (Titans)

RS: *Mecole Hardman (Chiefs), #Andre Roberts (Bills)

ST: Matthew Slater (Patriots)

NFC Offense

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

QB: Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Drew Brees (Saints), *Aaron Rodgers (Packers), #Kirk Cousins (Vikings)

RB: Dalvin Cook (Vikings), *Christian McCaffrey (Panthers), Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys), #Alvin Kamara (Saints)

FB: *Kyle Juszczyk (49ers), #C.J. Ham (Vikings)

TE: *George Kittle (49ers), Zach Ertz (Eagles), #Austin Hooper (Falcons)

WR: *Julio Jones (Falcons), Michael Thomas (Saints), *Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), *Mike Evans (Buccaneers), #Kenny Golladay (Lions), #Amari Cooper (Cowboys), #Davante Adams (Packers)

OT: *David Bakhtiari (Packers), Tyron Smith (Cowboys), Terron Armstead (Saints), #Lane Johnson (Eagles)

OG: Zack Martin (Cowboys), *Brandon Brooks (Eagles), Brandon Scherff (Redskins), #Trai Turner (Panthers)

C: Jason Kelce (Eagles), Travis Frederick (Cowboys)

NFC Defense

DE: Cameron Jordan (Saints), *Nick Bosa (49ers), #Danielle Hunter (Vikings)

DT: *Aaron Donald (Rams), Fletcher Cox (Eagles), Grady Jarrett (Falcons), #Kenny Clark (Packers)

OLB: Chandler Jones (Cardinals), *Khalil Mack (Bears), Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers), #Za'Darius Smith (Packers)

ILB: *Bobby Wagner (Seahawks), *Luke Kuechly (Panthers), #Jaylon Smith (Cowboys), #Eric Kendricks (Vikings)

CB: Marshon Lattimore (Saints), *Richard Sherman (49ers), Darius Slay (Lions), *Jalen Ramsey (Rams), #Kyle Fuller (Bears), #Xavier Rhodes (Vikings)

FS: Budda Baker (Cardinals), Eddie Jackson (Bears)

SS: Harrison Smith (Vikings)





NFC Special Teams

K: Will Lutz (Saints)



LS: Rick Lovato (Eagles)

P: Tress Way (Redskins)

RS: Deonte Harris (Saints)

ST: Cordarrelle Patterson (Bears)

The Pro Bowl Experience

Fans attending the Pro Bowl will have a chance to experience a wide range of events during the week building to Sunday's game.

The league will be putting on a football festival at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando. There, fans can watch AFC and NFC practices, check out NFL exhibits and exhibitions and test their skills in challenges such as the 40-yard dash and an obstacle course.

From NFL.com: "The 2020 Pro Bowl Experience is fans' access to awesome. From watching your favorite players compete on and off the field to being able to put your own skills to the test, the 2020 Pro Bowl Experience gets you off the sidelines and into the action."

The Pro Bowl experience will be open for the following hours:

Thursday, January 23: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. ET

Fans can attend many of the events for free by downloading NFL OnePass.

NFL to Test 2 Potential Rule Changes

In addition to being an exhibition, the 2020 Pro Bowl will serve as a testing ground for two potential rule changes.

The first involves the kickoff after a score, which will be eliminated in this game. Instead, the scoring team will have the option to give the ball to the opponent at its 25-yard line or attempt a 4th-and-15 from its own 25-yard line.

The first scenario is essentially the same as a touchback, while the 4th-and-15 attempt will replace the onside-kick attempt.

The second test rule will involve flexed wide receivers and false start/illegal shift penalties.

From NFL Operations:

"It is not a false start if a flexed, eligible receiver in a two-point stance who flinches or picks up one foot, as long as his other foot remains partially on the ground and he resets for one second prior to the snap. A receiver who fits this exception is not considered to be 'in motion' for the purposes of the Illegal Shift rules.

"It is not a false start if all 11 offensive players have been set for at least one full second and any flexed, eligible receiver breaks his stance by picking up both feet."