Alvin Gentry Advises Zion Williamson to 'Dunk Everything' in Pelicans Debut

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson practices before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Williamson is expected to return to play Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry had some good advice for Zion Williamson ahead of his debut Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs

"I told him to dunk everything," Gentry said, per Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News.

This seems fitting for Williamson, who showed off his dunking ability in the preseason:

A knee injury sidelined the 2019 No. 1 overall pick for the first three months of the season, leading to a disappointing 17-27 record for the Pelicans. Still, there will be plenty of excitement when he finally steps onto the court for the first time in the regular season.

Hopefully, he follows his coach's advice and comes through with some highlight-reel plays Wednesday night.

Related

    Looking at Zion's Knee Injury History

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Looking at Zion's Knee Injury History

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Report: Derrick Jones Jr. in Dunk Contest

    Heat forward accepts invitation to participate in All-Star Weekend contest ✈️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Derrick Jones Jr. in Dunk Contest

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe: There Are WNBA Players Who Could Play in NBA

    'Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Della Donne. There's a lot of great players out there, so they could certainly keep up with them'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe: There Are WNBA Players Who Could Play in NBA

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Amar’e to Maccabi Tel Aviv

    Stoudemire continuing his pro basketball career in the Israeli Premier League

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Amar’e to Maccabi Tel Aviv

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report