Alvin Gentry Advises Zion Williamson to 'Dunk Everything' in Pelicans Debut

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry had some good advice for Zion Williamson ahead of his debut Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

"I told him to dunk everything," Gentry said, per Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News.

This seems fitting for Williamson, who showed off his dunking ability in the preseason:

A knee injury sidelined the 2019 No. 1 overall pick for the first three months of the season, leading to a disappointing 17-27 record for the Pelicans. Still, there will be plenty of excitement when he finally steps onto the court for the first time in the regular season.

Hopefully, he follows his coach's advice and comes through with some highlight-reel plays Wednesday night.