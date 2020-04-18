4-Star WR Prospect Agiye Hall Commits to Alabama over LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma

Credit: 247Sports

Alabama's 2021 class got a whole lot stronger Saturday, as 4-star wide receiver Agiye Hall announced his intention to become a member of the Crimson Tide.

Hall announced his decision on Instagram, per Hank South of BamaOnLine.

"I love the program," Hall told South last fall. "It's competitive. It's nice and simple. And they like to do things 100 percent. They do pass the ball a lot. They love to utilize the wide receivers. They love to utilize them in the run game. I like blocking, too. So yeah, I kinda fit (there)."

Hall chose Alabama over LSU, Georgia and Oklahoma. 247Sports currently ranks the IMG Academy product as the No. 10 receiver in the country and No. 63 overall player in the 2021 class.



His early verbal leaves a little leeway for him to change his mind before the early signing period in the fall, but Hall's a major early boon for the Tide. Listed at 6'3" and 190 pounds, Hall has the size and frame of an NFL receiver and posted a 4.5 time in the 40-yard dash and 37-inch vertical at The Opening last year.

"I view them equal, they all throw the ball a lot, they all run the ball and have a good OC," Hall said of his finalists, per John Garcia Jr. of Sports Illustrated. "It's just a matter of where I feel like it's home. I don't see much difference between those schools, just some of the players and how they run their formations."

If Hall did not see much of a difference, his decision likely came down to his belief in head coach Nick Saban's vision for the future.

Hall is the third player to commit to Alabama in the 2021 class. The Crimson Tide are currently ranked 39th among all schools.