Pistons' Andre Drummond Ruled out vs. Kings with Facial Injuries

Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond will miss the team's game Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings because of facial injuries he suffered against the Washington Wizards Monday, per Keith Langlois of Pistons.com.

According to Langlois, Drummond "lost a tooth and gashed his lip" in the team's 106-100 loss to the Wizards. He saw a dentist but "the lip was too swollen to make repairs."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.