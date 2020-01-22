Pistons' Andre Drummond Ruled out vs. Kings with Facial Injuries

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the game against the Washington Wizards on January 20, 2020 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond will miss the team's game Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings because of facial injuries he suffered against the Washington Wizards Monday, per Keith Langlois of Pistons.com. 

According to Langlois, Drummond "lost a tooth and gashed his lip" in the team's 106-100 loss to the Wizards. He saw a dentist but "the lip was too swollen to make repairs." 

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Pistons vs. Kings

    Detroit Pistons logo
    Detroit Pistons

    B/R Live: Watch Pistons vs. Kings

    via B/R Live

    Report: Derrick Jones Jr. in Dunk Contest

    Heat forward accepts invitation to participate in All-Star Weekend contest ✈️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Derrick Jones Jr. in Dunk Contest

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe: There Are WNBA Players Who Could Play in NBA

    'Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Della Donne. There's a lot of great players out there, so they could certainly keep up with them'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe: There Are WNBA Players Who Could Play in NBA

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Amar’e to Maccabi Tel Aviv

    Stoudemire continuing his pro basketball career in the Israeli Premier League

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Amar’e to Maccabi Tel Aviv

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report