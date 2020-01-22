Neymar, PSG Top Stade De Reims 3-0 to Advance to Coupe de la Ligue Final

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain booked their spot in the final of the 2019-20 Coupe de la Ligue by beating 10-man Reims 3-0 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Wednesday.

Marquinhos headed home a Neymar corner to open the scoring in the ninth minute. And when Ghislain Konan turned into his own net just after the half-hour mark, the die was all but cast.

Marshall Munetsi was shown a straight red for a foul on Marco Verratti in the 73rd minute, and 17-year-old Tanguy Kouassi sealed the victory from close range 13 minutes from time.

PSG will face Lyon in the final on April 4 to decide the tournament's final winner before it is indefinitely suspended.

Neymar and Mbappe were both rested for Sunday's Coupe de France win over Lorient, but they were back in the starting XI for Wednesday:

The Brazilian did not take long to make his presence felt.

His fine corner delivery from the right in the ninth minute was nodded expertly past Predrag Rajkovic by Marquinhos, and PSG were on their way.

Minutes later, Neymar released Mbappe superbly down the right channel, and had the Frenchman not taken a slightly heavy touch, he would have had the goal gaping for 2-0.

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

As it was, Konan doubled the lead for the visitors when his touch just after the half-hour mark turned in Neymar's whipped free-kick from the left.

Neymar then almost caught out Rajkovic with a cheeky free-kick before the break.

The best Reims could muster in the opening 45 minutes was a long-range effort from Boulaye Dia, which whistled harmlessly wide after a fine run.

The hosts played with much more intent early in the second half and came within inches of getting one back when Moussa Doumbia fired just wide 20 minutes after the break.

Dia then found himself in a superb position with only the goalkeeper to beat, but he fired straight at Keylor Navas.

Munetsi's dismissal effectively signalled the end of Reims' chances, and it was a foolish challenge to make.

The knockout blow was dealt by Kouassi, who couldn't miss when Leandro Paredes's rasping shot was palmed into his path by Rajkovic.

What's Next?

PSG are back in Ligue 1 action at Lille on Sunday after Reims host Metz on Saturday.