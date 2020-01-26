Charlotte Flair Ousts Shayna Baszler to Win Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Charlotte Flair won the 2020 women's Royal Rumble match Sunday night, which sets the stage for her to challenge for a major title at WrestleMania 36.

Flair last eliminated former NXT champion Shayna Baszler, who had run roughshod over the competition after entering at No. 30 in the match.

Asked about her plans for WrestleMania, The Queen declined to say whether she'll chase the Raw or SmackDown women's title.

Bianca Belair wasn't the last woman standing, but she made arguably the biggest impact in the match. The NXT star eliminated eight competitors, a record for the women's Rumble.

Mandy Rose was involved in one of the most unforgettable moments. Rather than hitting the floor after being thrown over the top rope, she landed on Otis, who allowed himself to be a human shield.

A returning Naomi claimed the most stunning save. The former SmackDown women's champion leaped off the ring steps and somehow latched onto the ringside barricade.

Unlike the men's Royal Rumble, which had most of the participants announced ahead of time, there was some mystery surrounding the women's event and who would be in it aside from a few obvious names.

The women's Royal Rumble debuted two years ago, and it has been a major success to this point. The Royal Rumble was already one of the most highly anticipated events of the year, but deservedly giving the women the same stakes as the men has added to it.

Asuka won the first women's Royal Rumble in 2018, and Becky Lynch was victorious last year. Both went on to compete in huge matches at WrestleMania, and Flair will look to follow in their footsteps.

While the build for this year's women's Royal Rumble was somewhat lacking, WWE did a good job of establishing Flair as a top contender in the weeks prior to the event.

The Queen was the runner-up last year after Lynch entered late and eliminated her to win. Flair said she would be ready for any curveball thrown her way this time around.

After Flair, Lynch and Ronda Rousey became the first women to main-event WrestleMania last year, this year's Rumble took on an even greater meaning since the 30 women involved were fighting for the possibility of repeating that feat.

On the heels of winning the Rumble for the first time, Flair could make more history if she is given the opportunity to go on last again at WrestleMania.

There doesn't seem to be as much momentum behind the women's title scene now as there was last year, but The Queen still promises to be part of a huge match regardless of where it lands on the card at The Show of Shows on April 5.

Flair is already one of the most accomplished female Superstars in WWE history with 10 championship reigns, and winning the Royal Rumble is another accolade on a Hall of Fame resume.

Fans seemingly have mixed feelings regarding her since she is so often in the title mix, but there is no denying her remarkable all-around talent and the cachet her name brings to the table.

WWE can't go wrong with putting Flair in a top spot, and giving her the Rumble win ensures whichever title she goes after will feel like a big deal at WrestleMania.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

-