Kobe Bryant: 'Kind of Juvenile' to Worry About LeBron Passing Me on Scoring List

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LeBron James is just 65 points behind Kobe Bryant on the all-time NBA scoring list, but Bryant apparently isn't bothered by the prospect of being passed.

"I don't know if people want that or want to have this kind of contentious thing where you don't want records to be broken or people there to surpass you," Bryant said, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "You should be happy for the person that comes after you to be able to surpass things that you've done. It's kind of juvenile to think or to behave any other way."

Bryant finished his career with 33,643 points, third most in NBA history. After scoring 15 points against the Boston Celtics Monday, James is up to 33,578 to sit in fourth place, ahead of Michael Jordan.

Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Malone (36,928) are higher than the two more recent superstars.

Bryant appeared ready to move even higher on the list but injuries limited him toward the end of his 20-year career. James is in his 17th season and has barely slowed down as a scorer, averaging 25.2 points per game this season.

At this pace, he should be able to pass Bryant in three games but it will take another 1.5 seasons to catch up to Malone.

Still, Kobe has been impressed with what LeBron has accomplished already into 2019-20.

"He's coming in this year with a chip on his shoulder obviously because of what everybody was saying that he's washed up," Bryant said.

After groin injuries held him to just 55 games last year, James has returned to MVP level this season with consistent scoring and a league-best 11.0 assists per game. He has helped the Los Angeles Lakers currently hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 34-9 record.

With 15 All-Star selections and four MVP awards, moving up the scoring list is just another way to add to LeBron's incredible legacy in the NBA.