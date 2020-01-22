Kobe Bryant Says Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne Could Play in NBA

David Becker/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant believes some of the top players in the WNBA could hold their own in the NBA.

"I think there are a couple of players who could play in the NBA right now honestly," the Los Angeles Lakers legend said in an interview with CNN's Calum Trenaman. "There's a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it."

Bryant then listed off Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Elena Delle Donne as three stars who immediately came to mind.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.