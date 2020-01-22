Kobe Bryant Says Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne Could Play in NBA

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 26: Former NBA player, Kobe Bryant, looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks on May 26, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant believes some of the top players in the WNBA could hold their own in the NBA. 

"I think there are a couple of players who could play in the NBA right now honestly," the Los Angeles Lakers legend said in an interview with CNN's Calum Trenaman. "There's a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it."

Bryant then listed off Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Elena Delle Donne as three stars who immediately came to mind.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Will Zion Eventually Become Face of the NBA?

    Before his NBA debut tonight, our writer breaks down if Zion will eventually take LeBron's place at league's marquee player ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will Zion Eventually Become Face of the NBA?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Midseason Awards

    MVP, ROY, DPOY and more...agree with our takes?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R's Midseason Awards

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Trade-Deadline Needs for Every Team

    Teams must address these needs by Feb. 6

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest Trade-Deadline Needs for Every Team

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Fitz Purchases Stake in Suns

    Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald buys minority stake in Phoenix Suns, second active NFL player with NBA ownership share

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fitz Purchases Stake in Suns

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report