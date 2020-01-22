Andy Dalton's Future with Bengals Undecided, Says Team Executive Duke Tobin

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals will have the opportunity to turn the keys of the franchise over to Joe Burrow if they select the LSU quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL draft, but team executive Duke Tobin said signal-caller Andy Dalton's future is still undecided.

"I've talked to Andy individually, and we're going to be in constant communication throughout the offseason," he said on the RapSheet + Friends podcast with NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. "We haven't made any decisions there, and I wish I could give him a decision."

Tobin went on to suggest Dalton is "certainly not done," and the Bengals will not forget the impact he's had on the team.

Cincinnati selected Dalton in the second round of the 2011 draft, and he became the immediate starter as a rookie and developed into a three-time Pro Bowler who led the team to the playoffs five times in nine years.

It was quite the achievement considering the Bengals went to the playoffs five total times in the 28 years before Dalton arrived.

Still, this offseason seems like a natural time to move on. Those five playoff appearances came in Dalton's first five years, and he failed to win a single postseason game in any of those chances. What's more, his 16 touchdown passes in 2019 was the lowest mark of his career, and his 59.5 completion percentage was his lowest total since he was a rookie.

There is also the opportunity to land the next franchise quarterback with the top pick in the draft.

Burrow took the college football world by storm this season as the Heisman Trophy winner who threw for 60 touchdowns and led LSU to the national championship. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "the Bengals have no intention of trading away the No. 1 draft pick" with Burrow waiting in the wings.

While there may not be any decisions on Dalton's future at this point, it would be a surprise if someone other than Burrow was under center during the 2020 campaign.