Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald Reportedly Purchases Minority Stake in Phoenix Suns

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2020

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald leaves the field after their loss against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Larry Fitzgerald is already an Arizona sports legend, and he will reportedly look to bring some success to another franchise.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver purchased a minority stake in the Phoenix Suns. The move makes him the second active NFL player to have an NBA ownership share after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who bought a stake in the Milwaukee Bucks in April 2018.

This has apparently been in the works for some time for Fitzgerald, who has been a season ticket holder for the team since 2005.

Schefter and Wojnarowski noted the 36-year-old enjoys "a strong relationship with Suns managing partner Robert Sarver" and even sat in on interviews for front-office candidates in the past. While he will not be particularly active with the Suns until he retires from the NFL, he will be "more than ceremonial" in his role.

Fitzgerald has been a Cardinal since the team selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft. He is an 11-time Pro Bowler and was named the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Phoenix hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2009-10 campaign, although there are some promising young pieces in place with Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Kelly Oubre Jr.

