Bayern Munich Sign Alvaro Odriozola on Loan from Real Madrid

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola on loan until the end of the season.

The defending Bundesliga champions announced the temporary deal via their official Twitter account on Wednesday:

Odriozola, 24, moves to the Allianz Arena after falling out of manager Zinedine Zidane's first-team plans—his last league appearance for Los Blancos came in the 1-0 defeat to Mallorca in October.

He'll be expected to provide competition for France international Benjamin Pavard, who has been first-choice right-back under interim manager Hans-Dieter Flick.

In a statement released via Bayern's official website, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "Following internal discussions, we agreed to follow the wishes of head coach Hansi Flick in strengthening the defence and decided to go for Alvaro Odriozola. We are delighted about the signing and thank Real Madrid for the friendly and cooperative talks."

The four-times capped Spain international has made 27 total appearances for Los Blancos since he joined from Real Sociedad in July 2018 when he was signed by then-manager Julen Lopetegui.

Competition from first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal has seen his chances limited at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Spanish football writer Simon Harrison predicted the move to Germany will be positive:

Odriozola left Sociedad as a highly touted prospect, and Die Roten will hope to realise that potential after the defender's development stagnated somewhat in Madrid.

Bayern incumbent Flick appears to favour Germany star Joshua Kimmich in a midfield role, and his new arrival will offer a more natural alternative to Pavard on the right side of defence.

He'll join fellow Spaniards Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez at the Allianz, while Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Hernandez will be familiar faces from their times with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

Odriozola could be in contention to make his Bundesliga debut when Bayern—second and four points off leaders RB Leipzig—host Schalke on Saturday.