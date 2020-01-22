Frank Lampard: Chelsea Looking at Strikers Amid Tammy Abraham Injury Concern

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said the Blues are looking at strikers amid concerns Tammy Abraham's ankle injury could keep him out for some time.

Per BBC Sport, Lampard didn't make a secret of his desire for attacking help before Abraham hurt his ankle in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal. The team's lack of clinical edge in front of goal was once again an issue for him: "You can't say we will definitely sign a striker but we are looking. If you don't score enough goals then you won't win enough games."

Discussing Abraham's injury, Lampard said he does have the players necessary to deal with his absence:

"I hope he's not (out for several weeks), but then if he is then yes, we do have the players to cope. But we can't finish.

"We get into the box and we could have had three or four goals today. We are having shots, having crosses and lots of 'ooh' moments for the crowd.

"But we have to be clinical. Do we need to put the ball in the back of the net more? Yes. That's clear. Our chance conversion is one of the worst in the league."

Abraham completed the 90 minutes against the Gunners but required assistance to leave the pitch afterward, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

The Blues twice gave away a lead despite playing for over an hour with a man-advantage following David Luiz's red card. Hector Bellerin netted a late equaliser that earned the visitors a point.

Chelsea have just one win in their last four Premier League outings. While they have the fourth-best scoring record in the division, they chase the top three by seven or more goals. Manchester City have an incredible 24-goal advantage over the Blues―65 against 41 goals scored.

Abraham has been the main source for those goals with 13 so far. Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount are tied for second place with five each.

Losing the 22-year-old for an extended time would be a blow. Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud are the most logical replacements, but they have barely played this season and combined for just a single Premier League goal.

That has led to links with Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani, per the Telegraph's Matt Law:

Paul Merson believes the Blues should pull the trigger, per Chelsea blogger Simon Phillips:

Cavani has tumbled down the pecking order at PSG since the arrival of Mauro Icardi in the summer. The 32-year-old has started just four Ligue 1 matches this season, and none in the UEFA Champions League.

He has a stellar scoring record, netting 18 goals in just 21 Ligue 1 appearances last season. Considering his lack of minutes, a January move seems possible, providing the Blues are willing to meet PSG's valuation.