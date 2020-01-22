Super Bowl Odds 2020: Vegas Betting Lines and Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Don't feel like you have to rush to place your bets for Super Bowl LIV. With so many available bets to make—and more than a week until the big game—there's plenty of time for research and contemplation.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face off in this year's Super Bowl, the culmination of the NFL season. One of these teams will be winning a championship and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy to end the 2019-20 campaign.

And there are sure to be plenty of bettors celebrating, too, after they potentially win some big bets on the season finale.

As the Super Bowl gets closer, here's a look at some betting information for the big game.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1; Over/Under 54.5 points

Sure, there are plenty of typical football-related bets to make for the Super Bowl. But we're going to take a look at some others, which don't necessarily involve the game and are exclusive to arguably the biggest sporting event of the year.

From the moment Super Bowl LIV coverage begins, there will be things to bet on, as shown in this comprehensive guide from Sportsbook Review.

How long will it take Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem? Will she omit a word, or will any players kneel during her performance? Then, will the coin toss land on heads or tails?

Another fun aspect of Super Bowl prop bets is the inclusion of the halftime show, which this year will feature co-headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. There's some uncertainty regarding this performance, as it's unknown how many songs the two will perform together, who will perform first, which songs they'll play, etc. So, there are plenty of opportunities to make prop bets on those events.

One fun halftime prop bet that is available via Bovada is whether Alex Rodriguez will be shown during the show. Of course, the former MLB superstar got engaged to Lopez last March, and he'll likely be at the Hard Rock Stadium to support his fiancee.

Plus, Rodriguez contributes to Fox's MLB coverage as an analyst, so it seems quite plausible the network will show him at some point during the halftime performance.

When the game is nearing its conclusion, there's still an opportunity to cash in on a prop bet, even if the result appears to be decided. That's because one traditional Super Bowl bet is the color of the Gatorade that will likely be dumped on the head coach of the winning team.

Bovada's bet for the color has clear/water, lime/green/yellow, orange, blue, red and purple as available options, but this could be a more difficult choice than you might think.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had blue Gatorade dumped on him last year. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was doused with yellow Gatorade in 2018, and two years before that, Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak received an orange shower.

Any of these colors are possibilities, so with this prop bet—and many of the others—it's going to take some luck to win.