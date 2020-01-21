Kansas State vs. Kansas Game Ends in Huge Brawl That Spills into Stands

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It's not often the outcome of the rivalry game between the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks takes a backseat, but that is exactly what happened Tuesday.

Kansas' Silvio De Sousa appeared to put the exclamation mark on his team's 81-60 victory with a block of DaJuan Gordon in the final seconds, but he stared down the Kansas State player and stood over him.

That caused a benches-clearing brawl that featured De Sousa picking up a stool, punches being thrown and ejections for everyone but the five players for each side who remained on the court to finish the final second after a lengthy video review, according to the ESPN broadcast.

Kansas has won 10 of the last 11 matchups against its rival, and this one will surely be remembered for some time. The Jayhawks couldn't celebrate with their fans, per Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star.

Newell also shared Self's comments regarding the incident:

This was not the first dust-up involving the two programs.

Kellis Robinett of the Kansas City Star reported in February 2015 a Kansas State student was cited for disorderly conduct for slamming into Kansas forward Jamari Traylor as Wildcats fans stormed the court following an upset victory.

As for Tuesday's game, Christian Braun (20 points), Devon Dotson (18 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals) and Udoka Azubuike (10 points and 14 rebounds) led the way in a dominant victory for the Jayhawks.

They are 15-3 overall and 5-1 in Big 12 play but will be short-handed in the immediate future if the conference doles out suspensions.

Kansas faces the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, while Kansas State, which fell to 8-10 overall and 1-5 in league play, will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide the same day.