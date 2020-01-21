Video: Watch Zion Williamson's Message to Pelicans Fans Ahead of NBA Debut

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 22, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the LA Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on January 18, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's highly anticipated NBA debut will occur Wednesday at home against the San Antonio Spurs, and the 2018-19 Naismith Men's Player of the Year sent a message to Pels fans in advance of the game:

Williamson underwent surgery for a torn right lateral meniscus on October 21 and has been out since.

The ex-Duke star, whom the Pels drafted first overall in 2019, offered an exciting glimpse into his NBA future during the preseason by averaging 23.3 points on 71.4 percent shooting, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in just 27.2 minutes per game.

He'll now join a Pels team looking to make a push for the playoffs. A 5-2 stretch has catapulted New Orleans to a 17-27 record, just 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final Western Conference postseason spot.

Game time at the Smoothie King Center is 9:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will televise the contest.   

Related

    Report: Pels Have 'Pulled Back' in Trade Talks amid Zion's Return

    Can New Orleans make the playoffs?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pels Have 'Pulled Back' in Trade Talks amid Zion's Return

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    HUSSLE & MOTIVATE: LouWill, Trezz and Pat Bev on 'Slam' Cover

    NBA logo
    NBA

    HUSSLE & MOTIVATE: LouWill, Trezz and Pat Bev on 'Slam' Cover

    Drew Ruiz
    via SLAM

    Zion Prepares for Regular-Season Debut

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Zion Prepares for Regular-Season Debut

    Austin Kent
    via SLAM

    Jrue Shares His Thoughts on Zion's Return

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Jrue Shares His Thoughts on Zion's Return

    Jake Rogers
    via NBA Analysis Network