Video: Watch Zion Williamson's Message to Pelicans Fans Ahead of NBA Debut

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's highly anticipated NBA debut will occur Wednesday at home against the San Antonio Spurs, and the 2018-19 Naismith Men's Player of the Year sent a message to Pels fans in advance of the game:

Williamson underwent surgery for a torn right lateral meniscus on October 21 and has been out since.

The ex-Duke star, whom the Pels drafted first overall in 2019, offered an exciting glimpse into his NBA future during the preseason by averaging 23.3 points on 71.4 percent shooting, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in just 27.2 minutes per game.

He'll now join a Pels team looking to make a push for the playoffs. A 5-2 stretch has catapulted New Orleans to a 17-27 record, just 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final Western Conference postseason spot.

Game time at the Smoothie King Center is 9:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will televise the contest.