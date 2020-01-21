Texans' J.J. Watt to Host 'Saturday Night Live' Ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will be hosting Saturday Night Live on Feb. 1 and be joined by musical act Luke Combs.

Watt's hosting gig comes one day before Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.

While the three-time Defensive Player of the Year doesn't have the star power of former hosts like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady or Derek Jeter—and isn't a movie star like The Rock—he might move the needle more than people expect. His Twitter account is enjoyable enough:

Whether that's enough to translate into a funny episode of SNL remains to be seen.