Texans' J.J. Watt to Host 'Saturday Night Live' Ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2020
Alerted 11m ago in the B/R App

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Defensive end J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans looks on from the sideline in the second half during the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will be hosting Saturday Night Live on Feb. 1 and be joined by musical act Luke Combs. 

Watt's hosting gig comes one day before Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.

While the three-time Defensive Player of the Year doesn't have the star power of former hosts like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady or Derek Jeter—and isn't a movie star like The Rock—he might move the needle more than people expect. His Twitter account is enjoyable enough: 

Whether that's enough to translate into a funny episode of SNL remains to be seen.    

Related

    Report: AB Investigated for 'Possible Battery' in Florida

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: AB Investigated for 'Possible Battery' in Florida

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Marshawn Talks NFL's Lack of Minority Owners

    Lynch keeps it real during interview with J. Cole and movie director Ryan Coogler

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Marshawn Talks NFL's Lack of Minority Owners

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Landing Spots for Derrick Henry

    Pros and cons of throwing a bag at an RB and which teams might do it ➡️

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Top Landing Spots for Derrick Henry

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Five Things to Know About New DC Anthony Weaver

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Five Things to Know About New DC Anthony Weaver

    House of Houston
    via House of Houston