Portland Mayor Suggests 'Damian Lillard Day' After 61-Point Game vs. Warriors

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 21, 2020
Alerted 6h ago in the B/R App

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard scored a career-high 61 points against the Golden State Warriors on Monday in a 129-124 overtime victory. 

The city of Portland is now trying to make sure the performance remains unforgettable.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he'll make a "Damian Lillard Day" happen at some point.

With Lillard having spent his entire career with the Blazers—putting the team on his back numerous times—it's only right for Wheeler to give the star his due. 

Perhaps free agents will think twice before spurning the Blazers now that an official holiday is on the table. 

