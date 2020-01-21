EPL Table: Tuesday's Week 24 Results, Scores and 2020 Premier League Standings

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Arsenal's David Luiz is shown a red card by Referee Stuart Attwell during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ashley Western/MB Media/Getty Images)
Ashley Western/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea and Arsenal shared a dramatic 2-2 Premier League draw on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge, with the Gunners scoring a late equaliser after being reduced to 10 men.

Manchester City continue to chase leaders Liverpool after a slim 1-0 victory at Sheffield United, as substitute Sergio Aguero grabbed the winner.

Newcastle United scored twice in stoppage time to claim an unlikely 2-2 draw at Everton.

Elsewhere, there was a vital 3-1 victory for struggling Bournemouth over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Aston Villa fought back from a goal down against Watford to complete a 2-1 victory, while Southampton kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

             

Tuesday's Results

Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton

Aston Villa 2-1 Watford

Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton

Everton 2-2 Newcastle

Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

             

Wednesday Fixtures

Leicester City vs. West Ham United: 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur vs, Norwich City: 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Burnley: 8:15 p.m. GMT/3:15 p.m. ET

              

Thursday Fixtures

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

               

Premier League Table (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 22, 38, 64

2. Manchester City: 24, 38, 51

3. Leicester: 23, 25, 45

4. Chelsea: 24, 9, 40

5. Manchester United: 23, 9, 34

6. Wolves: 23, 4, 34

7. Sheffield United: 24, 2, 33

8. Spurs: 23, 5, 31

9. Southampton: 24, -11, 31

10. Arsenal: 24, -2, 30

11. Crystal Palace: 24, -6, 30

12. Everton: 24, -7, 30

13. Newcastle: 24, -12, 30

14. Burnley: 23, -12, 27

15. Brighton: 24, -7, 25

16. Aston Villa: 24, -14, 25

17. West Ham: 22, -8, 23

18. Bournemouth: 24, -14, 23

19. Watford: 24, -15, 23

20. Norwich: 23, -22, 17

              

Tuesday Recap

Chelsea's English striker Tammy Abraham (R) appeals after being fouled by Arsenal's Brazilian defender David Luiz (L) to win a penalty during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on January 21,
BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea believed they had Arsenal beaten after a late goal, but the Gunners grabbed an equaliser at the death.

The Blues took the lead from a Jorginho penalty after 26 minutes, as David Luiz fouled Tammy Abraham, leading to a red card for the Gunners' centre-back.

Shkodran Mustafi's poor back pass allowed the England striker in, and Luiz had little choice but to foul his opponent before he potentially scored.

Gabriel Martinelli's reputation continues to grow, and it was the Arsenal forward who equalised after 63 minutes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Arsenal's Hector Bellerin scores his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ashley Western/MB Media/Get
Ashley Western/MB Media/Getty Images

A Chelsea corner saw the 10 men sprint forward at pace. N'Golo Kante slipped at the vital moment, allowing Martinelli to slot past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 18-year-old ran from the edge of the Arsenal box to superbly finish like an experienced veteran.

Chelsea thought they had created the winner with six minutes remaining. A set piece found Cesar Azpilicueta in the box, and the Spain international netted.

However, Hector Bellerin was the Arsenal saviour, and the full-back's shot skipped past Kepa to make it 2-2 in the 87th minute.

Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (R) scores the opening goal past Sheffield United's English goalkeeper Dean Henderson during the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane in Shef
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City's faint hopes of retaining their title continue to flicker after a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United have been outstanding this season, and a goalless first half suggested the home side might sneak another victory.

However, Aguero scored his sixth goal in three games, rising as a second-half substitute to snatch the only goal after 73 minutes. The striker had been on the pitch for only six minutes before sealing the win.

Newcastle sub Florian Lejeune scored twice in a minute as the Magpies made it 2-2 in stoppage time at Everton.

Moise Kean had scored his first goal for the Toffees with a 30th-minute opener and Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the lead in the 54th minute.

It was left Lejeune to rescue his side with efforts in the 94th and 95th minutes, providing Steve Bruce's men a last-gasp share of the points.

Related

    Watching Setien's 1st Barca Game in His Hometown

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Watching Setien's 1st Barca Game in His Hometown

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report

    10-Man Arsenal Battle to 2-2 Draw at Chelsea

    Captain Bellerin's late equaliser splits the points at Stamford Bridge

    World Football logo
    World Football

    10-Man Arsenal Battle to 2-2 Draw at Chelsea

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Aguero Gives City Away Win

    Argentina striker subbed on to beat Sheff Utd 1-0

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Aguero Gives City Away Win

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    LA Galaxy Announce Chicharito

    Iconic Mexico striker reportedly becomes highest-paid player in MLS

    World Football logo
    World Football

    LA Galaxy Announce Chicharito

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report