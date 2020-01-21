EPL Table: Tuesday's Week 24 Results, Scores and 2020 Premier League Standings

Ashley Western/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea and Arsenal shared a dramatic 2-2 Premier League draw on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge, with the Gunners scoring a late equaliser after being reduced to 10 men.

Manchester City continue to chase leaders Liverpool after a slim 1-0 victory at Sheffield United, as substitute Sergio Aguero grabbed the winner.

Newcastle United scored twice in stoppage time to claim an unlikely 2-2 draw at Everton.

Elsewhere, there was a vital 3-1 victory for struggling Bournemouth over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Aston Villa fought back from a goal down against Watford to complete a 2-1 victory, while Southampton kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Tuesday's Results

Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton

Aston Villa 2-1 Watford

Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton

Everton 2-2 Newcastle

Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Wednesday Fixtures

Leicester City vs. West Ham United: 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur vs, Norwich City: 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Burnley: 8:15 p.m. GMT/3:15 p.m. ET

Thursday Fixtures

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Premier League Table (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 22, 38, 64

2. Manchester City: 24, 38, 51

3. Leicester: 23, 25, 45

4. Chelsea: 24, 9, 40

5. Manchester United: 23, 9, 34

6. Wolves: 23, 4, 34

7. Sheffield United: 24, 2, 33

8. Spurs: 23, 5, 31

9. Southampton: 24, -11, 31

10. Arsenal: 24, -2, 30

11. Crystal Palace: 24, -6, 30

12. Everton: 24, -7, 30

13. Newcastle: 24, -12, 30

14. Burnley: 23, -12, 27

15. Brighton: 24, -7, 25

16. Aston Villa: 24, -14, 25

17. West Ham: 22, -8, 23

18. Bournemouth: 24, -14, 23

19. Watford: 24, -15, 23

20. Norwich: 23, -22, 17

Tuesday Recap

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea believed they had Arsenal beaten after a late goal, but the Gunners grabbed an equaliser at the death.

The Blues took the lead from a Jorginho penalty after 26 minutes, as David Luiz fouled Tammy Abraham, leading to a red card for the Gunners' centre-back.

Shkodran Mustafi's poor back pass allowed the England striker in, and Luiz had little choice but to foul his opponent before he potentially scored.

Gabriel Martinelli's reputation continues to grow, and it was the Arsenal forward who equalised after 63 minutes.

Ashley Western/MB Media/Getty Images

A Chelsea corner saw the 10 men sprint forward at pace. N'Golo Kante slipped at the vital moment, allowing Martinelli to slot past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 18-year-old ran from the edge of the Arsenal box to superbly finish like an experienced veteran.

Chelsea thought they had created the winner with six minutes remaining. A set piece found Cesar Azpilicueta in the box, and the Spain international netted.

However, Hector Bellerin was the Arsenal saviour, and the full-back's shot skipped past Kepa to make it 2-2 in the 87th minute.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City's faint hopes of retaining their title continue to flicker after a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United have been outstanding this season, and a goalless first half suggested the home side might sneak another victory.

However, Aguero scored his sixth goal in three games, rising as a second-half substitute to snatch the only goal after 73 minutes. The striker had been on the pitch for only six minutes before sealing the win.

Newcastle sub Florian Lejeune scored twice in a minute as the Magpies made it 2-2 in stoppage time at Everton.

Moise Kean had scored his first goal for the Toffees with a 30th-minute opener and Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the lead in the 54th minute.

It was left Lejeune to rescue his side with efforts in the 94th and 95th minutes, providing Steve Bruce's men a last-gasp share of the points.