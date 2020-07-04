5-Star QB Caleb Williams Commits to Oklahoma over Maryland, LSU

Credit: 247Sports

Caleb Williams is headed to Oklahoma.

The 5-star quarterback announced his intention to play for the Sooners on Saturday, choosing them over other finalists LSU and Maryland.

A dual-threat quarterback out of Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C., Williams is the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. His pledge gives Oklahoma 11 players committed for 2021, including seven rated at 4 stars or higher by 247Sports.

This is what Charles Power wrote about Williams' skill set for 247Sports:

"Has unique arm dexterity and can deliver strikes from multiple platforms. Just as comfortable throwing on the move as in the pocket and does not need to set his feet to deliver a well thrown ball. Extremely tough for defenders to corral both in the pocket and the open field. Runs with a natural body lean and slips out of tackles at a high rate. Has the ability to pull away from defenders once in the open field. Offers scheme versatility with experience playing under center but the skill set to be a potent playmaker in an uptempo, spread offense."

Williams makes up for his relatively slight build (6'1", 210 lbs) with elite rushing ability and arm strength outside the pocket. He ran a 4.57 time in the 40-yard dash at the 2019 Opening event and has worked to add strength while avoiding losing the quickness in the pocket that makes him special.

The key to Williams' ascent? Sour Patch Kids, apparently.

"I eat sour candy. My coach and I—ever since my freshman year—we get Sour Patch Kids candy before every game," Williams said, per Jeff Sentell of Dawg Nation.

Williams is the type of talent who could wind up getting extended playing time as a true freshman. Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley is currently evaluating quarterback options for this season after Jalen Hurts left for the NFL.

Given the success Riley has had developing dual-threat quarterbacks, like Hurts and Kyler Murray, Williams couldn't have picked a better landing spot for himself when he arrives on campus in 2021.