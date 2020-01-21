Las Vegas' 2020 NFL Draft Plans Include Stage on Water at Bellagio Fountains

Las Vegas' 2020 NFL Draft Plans Include Stage on Water at Bellagio FountainsJanuary 21, 2020
The NFL draft in Las Vegas will be anything but ordinary.
Clark County, Nevada, unveiled its plans Tuesday for the April 23-25 event. Among the highlights is a stage that will sit on the Fountains at Bellagio, with players arriving at the stage via boat.
The county also revealed the general layout for the draft. A small viewing area for fans will be located in front of the fountains, with the larger space a few blocks away.
Clark County Nevada @ClarkCountyNV
Here is an overview of the layout for the @NFLDraft in Las #Vegas. A Red Carpet stage will be set up on the lake in front of the @Bellagio right on the #LasVegas Strip. There will also be an area with an @NFL Draft theater, experience and viewing. #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2020 https://t.co/ONZrXAoS30
The NFL announced in December 2018 the draft would head to Sin City. The timing coincides with the Oakland Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas, which begins with the 2020 season.
The location for the 2021 draft is already confirmed, with Cleveland set to host. After Vegas' big show, boat arrivals on Lake Erie need to be on the table.
Lack of Super Bowls May Always Haunt Rodgers
Limited SB exposure will affect what history says about Packers QB