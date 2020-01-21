Las Vegas' 2020 NFL Draft Plans Include Stage on Water at Bellagio Fountains

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 17: A new Fountains of Bellagio show is choreographed to Cher's song
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The NFL draft in Las Vegas will be anything but ordinary. 

Clark County, Nevada, unveiled its plans Tuesday for the April 23-25 event. Among the highlights is a stage that will sit on the Fountains at Bellagio, with players arriving at the stage via boat.

The county also revealed the general layout for the draft. A small viewing area for fans will be located in front of the fountains, with the larger space a few blocks away.

The NFL announced in December 2018 the draft would head to Sin City. The timing coincides with the Oakland Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas, which begins with the 2020 season.

The location for the 2021 draft is already confirmed, with Cleveland set to host. After Vegas' big show, boat arrivals on Lake Erie need to be on the table.

