Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa Beat Moustache Mountain at WWE Worlds Collide

Credit: WWE.com

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa reformed their DIY tag team Saturday night at WWE Worlds Collide and scored a victory over Moustache Mountain.

While Gargano and Ciampa were once among the best tag teams in NXT history, they broke up a few years ago when Ciampa turned on Gargano, and they have largely focused on their singles careers ever since then.

They did reunite for a brief spell before Ciampa got injured last year, but Ciampa has gone all-in on pursuing Adam Cole and the NXT Championship since his return, and Gargano is in the midst of a heated rivalry with Finn Balor.

Both Superstars took a detour ahead of Worlds Collide, though, when Tyler Bate and Trent Seven challenged them to a tag team match.

After watching Gargano and Ciampa fight side by side against Undisputed Era on a recent episode of NXT, Seven took to Twitter and appealed to NXT general manager William Regal for a potential match at Worlds Collide:

Gargano and Ciampa took matters into their own hands, though, when they agreed to the match and vowed to bring back DIY for one night only.

DIY is responsible for some of the best tag team matches ever in NXT, and their pursuit of the NXT Tag Team Championships before finally beating The Revival for them in 2016 was storytelling at its finest.

Moustache Mountain has yet to win the NXT UK Tag Team Championships, but they held the NXT Tag Team titles briefly as well when they beat Undisputed Era in 2018 and then dropped them back just two days later.

Bate and Seven are also among NXT UK's biggest stars individually, and Bate entered Worlds Collide coming off a huge win over Jordan Devlin at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II.

Saturday's match was essentially a friendly rivalry with both teams aiming to prove their superiority despite there being no titles or title shots on the line.

Even so, Gargano, Ciampa, Bate and Seven brought their best and put on a match to remember. In the end, though, Gargano and Ciampa showed that they can still be one of the top tag teams in the world when they work toward a common goal.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).