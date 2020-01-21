49ers' Kwon Alexander Applies for 'Hot Boyzz,' 'Hot Boyzz University' Trademarks

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

If you're a hip-hop fan, you likely associate "Hot Boys" with the rap group that spawned the careers of Lil' Wayne and Juvenile.

Kwon Alexander wants a modern audience to remember the "Hot Boyzz" as the identity of this 2019 San Francisco 49ers team. Alexander filed trademarks for the phrases "Hot Boyzz" and "Hot Boyzz University," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Tuesday.

"It really just started with the linebackers at first," Alexander said, per Evan Webeck of the Mercury News on Friday. "We were just trying to find our identity. We found it and it became the whole team."

Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence, who has previously called Alexander and company "imposters" for using the nickname which has also been used by the Dallas defense, was quick to weigh in after the trademark applications were filed:

Alexander has been selling "Hot Boyzz" merchandise throughout the 2019 season, with hoodies and T-shirts featuring the phrase "The Block is Hot." Between the Hot Boyzz name and reference to the 1999 single and album of the same name, it's pretty clear the 49ers defense is homaging Lil Wayne. Alexander also played college football at LSU, making the ties to New Orleans native Wayne even deeper.

The movement has been a key driving force in the 49ers' journey to Super Bowl LIV, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2.