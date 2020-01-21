Vikings' Kirk Cousins to Replace Packers' Aaron Rodgers on 2020 Pro Bowl Roster

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2020

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will replace Aaron Rodgers on the NFC's 2020 Pro Bowl team. He was one of five Minnesota players added to the roster Tuesday. 

Rodgers will sit out the annual all-star festivities after participating in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, with the Packers losing to the San Francisco 49ers. Cousins is making his second Pro Bowl appearance. He previously replaced Rodgers in the 2017 game.

                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Lack of Super Bowls May Always Haunt Rodgers

    Limited SB exposure will affect what history says about Packers QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lack of Super Bowls May Always Haunt Rodgers

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyle Shanahan Rarely Thinks About Falcons' SB LI Loss

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kyle Shanahan Rarely Thinks About Falcons' SB LI Loss

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Super Bowl LIV Preview 📰

    @MikeTanier looks at the early storylines and matchups for 49ers-Chiefs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Super Bowl LIV Preview 📰

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Dee Ford on Facing Chiefs in SB: 'No Love Lost Nowhere'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dee Ford on Facing Chiefs in SB: 'No Love Lost Nowhere'

    USA TODAY
    via USA TODAY