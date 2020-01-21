Vikings' Kirk Cousins to Replace Packers' Aaron Rodgers on 2020 Pro Bowl Roster

Vikings' Kirk Cousins to Replace Packers' Aaron Rodgers on 2020 Pro Bowl RosterJanuary 21, 2020
Tony Avelar/Associated Press
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will replace Aaron Rodgers on the NFC's 2020 Pro Bowl team. He was one of five Minnesota players added to the roster Tuesday.
Rodgers will sit out the annual all-star festivities after participating in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, with the Packers losing to the San Francisco 49ers. Cousins is making his second Pro Bowl appearance. He previously replaced Rodgers in the 2017 game.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Lack of Super Bowls May Always Haunt Rodgers
Limited SB exposure will affect what history says about Packers QB