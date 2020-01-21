Vikings' Kirk Cousins to Replace Packers' Aaron Rodgers on 2020 Pro Bowl Roster

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will replace Aaron Rodgers on the NFC's 2020 Pro Bowl team. He was one of five Minnesota players added to the roster Tuesday.

Rodgers will sit out the annual all-star festivities after participating in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, with the Packers losing to the San Francisco 49ers. Cousins is making his second Pro Bowl appearance. He previously replaced Rodgers in the 2017 game.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

