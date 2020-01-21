5-Star QB Brock Vandagriff Commits to Georgia over Oklahoma, Auburn, More

Photo credit: 247Sports

Coveted quarterback recruit Brock Vandagriff committed to the University of Georgia on Tuesday:

According to 247Sports, Vandagriff is a 5-star prospect and the No. 8 overall recruit, No. 1 pro-style quarterback and No. 1 player from the state of Georgia in the 2021 class.

Vandagriff, who attends Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia, chose the Bulldogs over offers from Oklahoma, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and other top schools.

Although he originally committed to Oklahoma, Vandagriff decommitted Jan. 1. Per Brad Crawford of 247Sports, Vandagriff said he had a great deal of interest in Georgia at that time: "I entertained some calls and text, but I had my mind set on Georgia for a while now. It had been that way for a little while before I even decommitted too."

Charles Power of 247Sports believes Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is an apt NFL comparison for Vandagriff, and he projects Vandagriff as a potential second- or third-round NFL draft pick down the line.

The 247Sports scouting report on Vandagriff mentions his "prototypical stature and frame" and dual-threat ability but also noted that he must improve his mechanics and ball location.

According to Rusty Mansell of 247Sports, Vandagriff said he met with new Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken and liked what he heard:

"I sat down with Todd Monken [Monday] and what he is about to do with the Georgia offense is going to be awesome. I got to meet him on Saturday and we just had some small talk type stuff. Yesterday we really got to dive into some X and O stuff. We sat down on the board, did a whole presentation, we talked coverages and it was really good.

"He told me he wants to bring more passing to Georgia, but he also understands you have to run the ball in the SEC to be successful. It will be mainly a pro-style offense, but with a lot of passing, mixed in with the RPO game," he said. "He made it clear to me, we would not be handing it off 40 times a game, let me say that. It was clear from him, it would be multiple."

Georgia's apparent desire to throw the ball more may be in reaction to LSU's shift from a run-first team to a pass-first team en route to winning the national championship last season. The Bulldogs went 12-2 and won the Sugar Bowl, but they ranked just 50th in the nation in scoring.

Given Vandagriff's skill set and natural talent, he seems like the perfect quarterback to take over an offense that's transitioning into more of a high-volume passing attack.

Georgia is looking for its next great quarterback after Jake Fromm entered the 2020 NFL draft, and depending on how things go during the 2020 season, Vandagriff could be the starter from day one in 2021.