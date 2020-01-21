Hector Bellerin's Late Equaliser Helps 10-Man Arsenal Earn 2-2 Draw with Chelsea

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2020

Chelsea's English midfielder Mason Mount (R) vies with Arsenal's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on January 21, 2020. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Chelsea and Arsenal shared the points on offer in Tuesday's London derby after a 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts were gifted the lead after David Luiz was shown a red card for fouling Tammy Abraham in the box, allowing Jorginho to score a 26th-minute penalty.

Arsenal were back in the game when Gabriel Martinelli ran the length of the field to produce a calm finish after 63 minutes.

Frank Lampard's men turned the screw in the closing stages, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta believing he'd scored the winner with six minutes remaining.

However, there were celebrations from the away side three minutes later when Hector Bellerin found the bottom corner.

           

What's Next

Both teams are set to feature in FA Cup's fourth round. The Blues travel to Hull City on Saturday, while Arsenal are away at Bournemouth on Monday.

                     

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

