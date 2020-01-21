Hector Bellerin's Late Equaliser Helps 10-Man Arsenal Earn 2-2 Draw with Chelsea

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Chelsea and Arsenal shared the points on offer in Tuesday's London derby after a 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts were gifted the lead after David Luiz was shown a red card for fouling Tammy Abraham in the box, allowing Jorginho to score a 26th-minute penalty.

Arsenal were back in the game when Gabriel Martinelli ran the length of the field to produce a calm finish after 63 minutes.

Frank Lampard's men turned the screw in the closing stages, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta believing he'd scored the winner with six minutes remaining.

However, there were celebrations from the away side three minutes later when Hector Bellerin found the bottom corner.

Both teams are set to feature in FA Cup's fourth round. The Blues travel to Hull City on Saturday, while Arsenal are away at Bournemouth on Monday.

