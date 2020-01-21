Jose Mourinho Denies Danny Rose 'Bust-Up' Rumours Following Watford Omission

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has denied reports of a training-ground argument with defender Danny Rose after the left-back was omitted from the Premier League squad that drew 0-0 at Watford on Saturday.

Academy graduate Japhet Tanganga played instead, and Mourinho told reporters Rose, 29, had been battling a back injury. Simon Jones of the Daily Mail wrote Rose questioned his boss on Friday after receiving the team news, but a more tense exchange was said to have occurred in Sunday's warm-down session.

Mourinho spoke at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's Premier League match at home to Norwich City: "It was a bit of surprise that he was ready to train [on Friday]. It was not a big problem, but even so I decided then to play with Tanganga. That's the situation."

Regular starting left-back Ben Davies has been sidelined with an ankle injury since late November, while Jan Vertonghen has also been rotated onto the left side of defence at times.

Mourinho credited Tanganga as being ready for first-team duties when his prospects were compared against those of fellow youngster Troy Parrott, per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard:

Alasdair Gold of Football.London provided more quotes from Tuesday's press conference when Mourinho responded to a question about his relationship with Rose: "My relationship with my players is good, and I love to work with my group. And that's it."

Rose was a central figure in Tottenham's plans at the start of this season and started their first seven Premier League matches.

Mourinho clarified he had no vendetta against Rose on Tuesday, per the Press Association's Jonathan Veal:

The Portuguese tactician has started the defender just once in 11 Premier League matches, with Rose playing 100 total minutes in the top flight since Mourinho took charge in November.

Tanganga has impressed early on in his Spurs career and has already featured across the defence, showing the kind of versatility that may enhance his chances of first-team minutes under Mourinho.

Rose will hope to make just his second league start since the beginning of November when Tottenham host the Canaries, looking to climb from eighth in the standings.