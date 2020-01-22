Fantasy Booking Decisions That Will Make or Break 2020 WWE Royal Rumble

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

No WWE pay-per-view sparks as much interest in terms of fantasy booking and surprises than the Royal Rumble.

The event, which airs again on Sunday as the company's top stars compete for a world title shot at WrestleMania 36, is never short on intrigue and interest.

However, it's clear there are some big decisions for WWE to make to ensure it is a success as the weekend approaches.

Here's a look at the decisions that could make or break the 2020 Royal Rumble.