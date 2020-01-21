Latest on PSG's Edinson Cavani Amid Manchester United, Chelsea Transfer Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly given Edinson Cavani a €20 million (£17 million) price tag amid rumours linking him with Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to ESPN's Julien Laurens, PSG have turned down a €10 million (£8.5 million) bid from Atletico Madrid, as they value him at twice that figure, although the Spanish club are said to be "optimistic" about their chances of landing him in January.

Damien Degorre of French outlet L'Equipe (h/t Football.London's Andy Ha) reported earlier this month that United "have made initial contact" with his camp, and Chelsea "have made an opening formal enquiry" for the striker, who is in the final six months of his contract.

However, according to The Times' Gary Jacob (h/t the Mirror's Alex Milne), while Chelsea are prepping a £23 million (€27 million) bid for Cavani, United are not interested in recruiting him as he'll be 33 in February.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel would rather not lose the veteran this month:

The club have Mauro Icardi as an option up front now, though, so while they aren't exactly desperate for the funds, they could be tempted to cash in on Cavani rather than lose him for nothing in the summer.

Injuries have limited the Uruguayan to just 14 appearances this season. In that time, he's scored five goals.

Fitness issues are perhaps becoming a concern for the striker, as hamstring and muscle problems meant he only made 33 appearances in all competitions last season.

He's still a player who can make an impact when he's fit, though, as he contributed 23 goals and nine assists when he was on the pitch.

Cavani has been one of Europe's most prolific goalscorers since his arrival from Uruguay:

Marcus Rashford could be out for up to three months with a back injury, so it might not be a bad idea for United to reconsider their position on a short-term move for the forward.

Even with his fitness issues, his relatively small fee would make it a fairly low-risk acquisition.

As for Chelsea, Tammy Abraham has enjoyed a good campaign with 15 goals to his name, but his back-ups Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud have just six goals between them, so Cavani could make a much stronger alternative.