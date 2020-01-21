Manchester United Charged with Disorderly Conduct in Liverpool Defeat by FA

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The Football Association has charged Manchester United with failing to control their players after they crowded around referee Craig Pawson in their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

United players protested vociferously at Pawson after Roberto Firmino scored in the 26th minute. Pawson eventually disallowed the goal after Virgil van Dijk was deemed to have fouled David De Gea in the buildup.

Per Sky Sports, an FA statement read: "Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20(a). It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of the Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Sunday."

At his press conference on Tuesday, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of the charge: "Maybe I shouldn't talk too much about that. Let's get that decision done. It's overturned [the decision]. I reacted myself because it was a foul."

De Gea was booked for his part in the protests.

The Spaniard spilled a high ball under a challenge from Van Dijk, although the ball fell to Victor Lindelof. The Swede failed to clear his lines and was dispossessed by Sadio Mane, who laid it off to Firmino:

Former United and Liverpool players Roy Keane and Graeme Souness felt the goal should have stood:

ESPN FC's Dale Johnson agreed with Patrice Evra's assessment that Van Dijk fouled De Gea:

United were already a goal down from Van Dijk's 14th-minute header. Mohamed Salah rounded out the win with his first goal against them in the 93rd minute following a counter-attack.

The Red Devils have until Thursday to respond to the FA's charge.