Manchester United Charged with Disorderly Conduct in Liverpool Defeat by FA

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2020

Referee Craig Pawson (C) books Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea (3R) for dissent during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north west England on January 19, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The Football Association has charged Manchester United with failing to control their players after they crowded around referee Craig Pawson in their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. 

United players protested vociferously at Pawson after Roberto Firmino scored in the 26th minute. Pawson eventually disallowed the goal after Virgil van Dijk was deemed to have fouled David De Gea in the buildup.

Per Sky Sports, an FA statement read: "Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20(a). It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of the Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Sunday." 

At his press conference on Tuesday, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of the charge: "Maybe I shouldn't talk too much about that. Let's get that decision done. It's overturned [the decision]. I reacted myself because it was a foul."

De Gea was booked for his part in the protests.

The Spaniard spilled a high ball under a challenge from Van Dijk, although the ball fell to Victor Lindelof. The Swede failed to clear his lines and was dispossessed by Sadio Mane, who laid it off to Firmino:

Former United and Liverpool players Roy Keane and Graeme Souness felt the goal should have stood:

ESPN FC's Dale Johnson agreed with Patrice Evra's assessment that Van Dijk fouled De Gea:

United were already a goal down from Van Dijk's 14th-minute header. Mohamed Salah rounded out the win with his first goal against them in the 93rd minute following a counter-attack.

The Red Devils have until Thursday to respond to the FA's charge.

Related

    Bailly and Dalot Ready for Burnley

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Bailly and Dalot Ready for Burnley

    via men

    Ole: Man Utd Made Strides Forward vs. Liverpool

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Ole: Man Utd Made Strides Forward vs. Liverpool

    Goal
    via Goal

    Tonali Auction This Summer

    Juventus, Inter and Man City ready to bid for Brescia and Italy midfielder

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tonali Auction This Summer

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Odriozola Very Close to Real Madrid Exit

    Bayern, Sevilla and Athletic interested in the right-back

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Odriozola Very Close to Real Madrid Exit

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English