Leonardo Says PSG 'Have Not Had Any Discussions with Arsenal for Layvin Kurzawa'

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Arsenal's chances of signing Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa during the January transfer window have been played down by the Ligue 1 giants' sporting director.

Leonardo said "for the moment we have not had any discussions with Arsenal for Layvin Kurzawa," per French source RMC (h/t Metro).

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel appeared to double down on those comments: "I haven't spoken with Layvin or anyone else about his departure this winter. Layvin is number two behind (Juan) Bernat in the left-back position. We need him and Layvin will play (Sunday) against Lorient. He has played well recently."

Leonardo and Tuchel's stance goes against recent reports Kurzawa will soon be an Arsenal player. France Football (h/t Football.London's Josh Challies) reported the 27-year old has agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League side.

Tuchel's assertion Kurzawa has been performing well was tested when the defender took to the pitch for Sunday's Coupe de France game away to FC Lorient. Although Les Parisiens won 1-0, Kurzawa's performance came in for criticism:

Reservations about the potential move have also been expressed by former Arsenal midfielder Gilles Grimandi, who also worked as a scout for the north London outfit:

Despite any concerns, the appeal of the deal for Arsenal is obvious. For one thing, Kurzawa is out of contract in the summer so he could be acquired for a modest fee this month.

A low-cost investment would provide a natural full-back at a position depleted by injuries. Kieran Tierney is out with a dislocated shoulder, while Sead Kolasinac is dealing with a thigh strain and won't be back in training until the winter break in February, per the club's official website.

Injuries have forced Mikel Arteta to turn to academy graduate Bukayo Saka. The 18-year-old is a winger, but he has acquitted himself well in defence.

Saka assisted Gabriel Martinelli's goal during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, prompting The Athletic's Amy Lawrence to question whether signing Kurzawa would stall Saka's development. Arteta has been so impressed by Saka he believes the teenager's progress could best be served at full-back, per Art De Roche of Football.London.

Saka's progress aside, Arsenal need numbers at full-back. The position has taken on greater significance since Arteta's arrival given the Spaniard's history working with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Full-backs are expected to tuck into the middle more often off the ball to deny teams opportunities on the break. They also need to spend more time in possession, skills athletic and technically sound Kurzawa has if he could regain his best form.