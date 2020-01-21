UD Ibiza vs. Barcelona: Copa del Rey Odds, Live Stream and More

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are heavy favourites to secure comfortable passage to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey when they face UD Ibiza on Wednesday.

The Blaugrana have thrived in the cup in recent years, lifting the trophy four times in a row before losing to Valencia in last season's final. Their chances of making amends look strong after Quique Setien replaced Ernesto Valvede in the dugout.

Setien took charge for Sunday's 1-0 win over Granada in La Liga. The performance at the Camp Nou showed hints of the improvements the former Real Betis boss will make.

Meanwhile, Segunda Division B outfit Ibiza will attempt to engineer a historic upset after reaching the round of 32 thanks to a penalty-shootout victory over Albacete earlier this month.

Date: Wednesday, January 22

Time: 6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. ET

Setien's tactics are all about ownership of the ball and stylish use of possession. His artful philosophy made an immediate impact against Granada:

While marquee names such as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann may not be risked on Wednesday, a gifted youngster such as Riqui Puig could be given a starring role. The 20-year-old playmaker was exceptional against Granada:

Setien also gave Ansu Fati a place in the starting XI in the league. The 17-year-old is another dynamic youngster who can use this competition to further his development.

The tougher choices will concern who joins Fati in attack. Luis Suarez being on the shelf for up to four months has stretched Barca's resources up top.

Ousmane Dembele is back in training following a leg injury, but the Frenchman is a month away from returning, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t MailOnline's Kieran Jackson).

Ibiza president Amadeo Salvo has fought for his team to be taken seriously ahead of the tie:

Salvo will hope a reshuffled Barca team is out of sorts and affords Ibiza strikers Rai Nascimento de Oliveira and top scorer Angel Rodado Jareno enough chances to produce a shock.