49ers' Katie Sowers to Become 1st Woman in NFL History to Coach in a Super Bowl

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers guaranteed they'd be part of history when they defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers will be the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl when the Niners face off with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Sowers shared a video from the on-field celebration as San Francisco basked in its 37-20 victory over the Packers:

The 33-year-old joined the team in 2017 as a seasonal offensive assistant, becoming the second woman to serve in a full-time coaching role in the NFL. Kathryn Smith was the first when the Buffalo Bills hired her in 2016.

In an interview with MarketWatch's Steven Kutz last July, Sowers recounted when the Niners first brought her aboard:

"I was looking for a full-time job and wanted to prove I was valuable. We had a preseason game in Kansas City and it was supposed to be the last day of my internship. John Lynch—the general manager of the 49ers—said, 'We want to keep you on full-time.' My family was on the sidelines and I went over to them and I almost had tears in my eyes."

Sowers added the rise of Becky Hammon on the San Antonio Spurs' coaching staff helped her believe she could pursue a career in the NFL.

Since Sowers' move to the 49ers, four more women entered the NFL coaching ranks full-time. Phoebe Schecter was a coaching intern for the Buffalo Bills in 2018. Kelsey Martinez was a strength and conditioning coach for the Oakland Raiders. Last March, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired Maral Javadifar and Lori Locust to their staff as well.