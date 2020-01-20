Hawks' Chandler Parsons Has Potential Career-Ending Injuries from Car Crash

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons says he suffered "multiple severe and permanent injuries" as the result of a car crash Jan. 15 that could "potentially" end his career.

The law firm Morgan & Morgan issued a statement (h/t Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes) detailing the crash. A driver later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence struck Parsons as he was on his way home from Hawks practice:

The statement said Parsons suffered a brain injury, a herniated disc and a torn labrum in the crash.

"Chandler was in peak physical condition at the time of the wreck," his representatives said. "He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear."

Parsons has made five appearances for the Hawks, who acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies in July for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee. He hasn't played since Atlanta's 112-86 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 27.

Knee injuries have largely derailed his NBA career. He played in 95 games over his three seasons with the Grizzlies.

However, during a December interview with HoopsHype's Bryan Kalbrosky, the 31-year-old said he was "the most healthy I've been in a long time."

"My knees feel great, my body feels great," he said. "Hopefully, it's just a blessing in disguise that I'm not playing now and I'll be ready. It sucks, but at the same time I'm preserving my body and like I said…I'm dying to play, but it's out of my control."

The Hawks announced last week Parsons had been involved in the crash and was diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash.

He is in the final year of the four-year, $94.4 million deal he signed with the Grizzlies in 2016.